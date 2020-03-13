Price gouging law now in effect in S.C. after declarations of emergency

“We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other commodities as defined by the statute,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement. “By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” Wilson said. “We wish to emphasize, as we have seen in the past, that price gouging under the current law is difficult to prove, even substantial price increases. What might seem large to the public may not be illegal in court.”