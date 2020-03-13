OCSO: 2 men arrested, deputy shot at while trying to recover stolen vehicle

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after shots were fired while a deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office attempted to recover a stolen vehicle.
Joseph Sweatman, 30, is facing a charge of grand larceny in connection with the stolen car. John Crum, 31, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, receiving stolen goods and accessory after the fact of a felony for his part in the incident leading up to an OCSO deputy being shot at.
OCSO investigators were originally sent to meet a Cordova woman about a stolen vehicle on Tuesday night.
The woman said she realized her vehicle was stolen after she had gone into a Bamberg Road convenience store. Store video showed the suspect flee in the woman’s car.
Before investigators arrived to the convenience store, they learned the car was at a Cope, SC residence by tracking the victim’s phone that was left in her car. Along with SC Highway Patrol troopers, OCSO investigators located the victim’s 2017 Kia Forte at that Cope location.
Deputies cleared out the victims car and made contact with an older man at the Cope residence who did not have any knowledge of how or why the victim’s car was parked behind his home.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Snell informed investigators a driver involved in a collision earlier matched the description of the subject who stole the Cordova woman’s car, that suspect being Sweatman. Snell went to the address registered to the VIN number on the car at the scene of the collision and spoke with Sweatman’s father who told him that his son was not there.
Investigators then went to Sweatman’s home on Hudson Road but did not initially find him at that location.
As investigators left that residence, a deputy stayed behind. That deputy radioed moments later saying a truck had entered the property and shots had been fired at him.
Returning investigators found the deputy with Sweatman on the ground after a taser deployment and Crum inside a truck being covered by the deputy’s service weapon.
The deputy said he confronted Sweatman as the subject ran from the side of the home toward the approaching truck. The deputy stopped Sweatman’s with a taser shot when he took a fighting stance.
One or more shots were fired from the truck, prompting the deputy to pull his service weapon on Crum as the returning investigators arrived.
“If you fire shots at or even near my deputies, you’re shooting at not only these deputies but the community as well,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “You’re not above society nor are you above the laws of this community and state.”
The deputy was not harmed in the incident.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety on Sweatman while Crum’s bond was denied.
