My Take: Concern for coronavirus justifiable as leaders look for answers to end pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There's a lot of concern going around about the Coronavirus right now. And justifiably so.
The continuing spread of COVID-19 cases has led to unprecedented moves such as the University of South Carolina extending spring break and Clemson University considering moving all classes online. Conferences such as the SEC and ACC have canceled their men's conference basketball tournaments. It's all in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
And we need to keep everything in perspective. Most of the confirmed cases are in the Camden area. As of Wednesday, 10 cases were reported statewide. But make no mistake, that number will most likely continue to increase in the near future.
So what can we do about it?
Take a common-sense approach. Wash your hands regularly. Avoid any unnecessary contact and thoroughly clean surfaces around you. Avoid large crowds if you can, especially if you are an older adult. And most importantly, if you feel sick…stay home.
Some have said too much is being made of the threat. Yes, many more people have become sick or died from the flu. But think about this. We also know much more about the flu. Health officials have said detecting coronavirus is much more difficult, partly because of a shortage of testing available. There can also be a much longer period before coronavirus symptoms become apparent. And there is no vaccine available for COVID-19. And the novel coronavirus appears to be even more dangerous to older adults than the seasonal flu.
The bottom line is this. Our leaders need to continue to be diligent in testing potential cases, taking the risk seriously and regularly updating the public.
For our part, we will bring you every update, every news conference and all the vital information you need as we navigate through this challenging time.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
