My Take: Concern for coronavirus justifiable as leaders look for answers to end pandemic

Some have said too much is being made of the threat. Yes, many more people have become sick or died from the flu. But think about this. We also know much more about the flu. Health officials have said detecting coronavirus is much more difficult, partly because of a shortage of testing available. There can also be a much longer period before coronavirus symptoms become apparent. And there is no vaccine available for COVID-19. And the novel coronavirus appears to be even more dangerous to older adults than the seasonal flu.