Historic Columbia to postpone public programs through April 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As part of the community’s ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Historic Columbia is taking precautionary measures by postponing public programs through April 4.
The following events have been postponed:
- 16th Annual Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ (March 19)
- City of Women Research Roundtable (March 24)
- City of Women Saturday Roll Bus Tour (March 28)
- Closing Day at Capital City Stadium (April 4)
If you have purchased tickets to any of these events, Historic Columbia will honor all purchases once these events have been rescheduled. If Historic Columbia chooses not to rescheduled, full refunds will be issued.
All house museums will remain open.
Following sanitation safety set out by the CDC, Historic Columbia will temporarily remove hands-on visitor interactive items in museums, implement a more rigorous protocol for cleaning all touch screens in the house museums, increase the number of sanitation stations across all house museums and increase the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting across all sites.
