First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Arrive For The Weekend

Cooler Temperatures Arrive For The Weekend
A cold front will move into the state by late tonight. Clouds with cooler temperatures filtering in by Saturday, as Highs will be 15-20 degrees cooler than the last few days.
Much better chance of rain moves in by Sunday and the Wedge will set up, that will give us a Northeast winds and temperatures only in the middle 50s. Look for widespread rain and showers, not looking for any severe weather.
Still cool with showers on Monday…we’ll see a littler warmer temperatures by Tuesday and the 70s will return middle of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Cloudy and warm today, turning much cooler by the weekend
- Rain likely Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Near 80
Tonight: Cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
Saturday: Cloudy and cooler, isolated showers by afternoon. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 20%
Sunday: Rain and periods of showers likely. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 70%
