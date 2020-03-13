First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Arrive For The Weekend

First Alert Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Arrive For The Weekend
By Tim Miller | March 13, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT - Updated March 13 at 6:40 AM

Cooler Temperatures Arrive For The Weekend

Tim Miller's Friday March 13 morning forecast

A cold front will move into the state by late tonight. Clouds with cooler temperatures filtering in by Saturday, as Highs will be 15-20 degrees cooler than the last few days.

Much better chance of rain moves in by Sunday and the Wedge will set up, that will give us a Northeast winds and temperatures only in the middle 50s. Look for widespread rain and showers, not looking for any severe weather.

Still cool with showers on Monday…we’ll see a littler warmer temperatures by Tuesday and the 70s will return middle of next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Cloudy and warm today, turning much cooler by the weekend

- Rain likely Sunday

WIS-TV
WIS-TV (Source: WIS-TV)

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Near 80

Tonight: Cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

Saturday: Cloudy and cooler, isolated showers by afternoon. Highs upper 60s. Rain chance 20%

Sunday: Rain and periods of showers likely. Highs upper 50s. Rain chance 70%

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.