Duke Energy, Santee Cooper announce no disconnections during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Duke Energy and Santee Cooper are making sure that the power stays on for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Duke Energy released a statement on Friday saying it will not disconnect customers’ power if they can’t make a payment.
“Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately,” according to the statement.
This applies to all home and business accounts in the Carolinas.
“We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic,” the company stated.
Santee Cooper also sent emails to customers saying it will not disconnect power for delinquent bills through April 2 as the company monitors COVID-19′s impact in South Carolina. The utility company said it will re-evaluate the situation on April 2.
