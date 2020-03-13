Brazil’s president tests positive for coronavirus days after meeting with Trump

(AP) - The coronavirus reached directly into the world’s centers of power, with politicians either testing positive for the virus or quarantining themselves.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he has tested positive for the virus, after he met with President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. It was announced Thursday that Bolsonaro’s communications director also tested positive.
Trump has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. ET Friday to discuss coronavirus. He said Thursday he had no plans to get tested or self-quarantine, despite being in proximity with someone who was infected.
At least 38 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. There are at least 1,267 cases in the country, and the number may rise as a lack of testing kits has slowed diagnoses.
On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institutes of Health told Congress the country is “failing” to get tests where they are needed.
Responding to numerous complaints about the shortage of tests in the U.S, the Trump administration on Friday named a testing “czar” at the Department of Health and Human Services.
The testing czar is Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health, and head of the government’s uniformed Public Health Service. He will be responsible for coordinating between CDC and FDA, as well as private labs and state and local governments.
Separately, the FDA posted on Twitter that labs having problems getting supplies for collecting patient samples for testing should call the agency’s toll-free information hotline.
Medicare announced it will pay about $36 for the CDC coronavirus test and around $51 for tests from other providers.
The United States has tested far few people per capita than other countries like South Korea and Italy.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on Sunday from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, last week.
Dutton also attended a conference with other representatives of the Five Eyes intelligence network, which includes the U.S., Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.
Dutton said Friday he was in isolation in a hospital after confirmation he has the virus.
Australian authorities have stepped up their response to the outbreak by recommending people avoid nonessential gatherings of 500 or more and to reconsider all international travel.
Australia has more than 120 confirmed cases.
The intensifying spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has dashed hopes about a quick containment, even with travel and social events curbed drastically.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken over daily lives around the globe, overwhelming hospitals, shuttering schools and offices, halting U.S. presidential campaign rallies and world sports while increasing fears about the financial toll.
The coronavirus pandemic has lent a surreal quality to the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the globe.
It has disrupted daily routines, overwhelmed hospitals, shuttered schools and offices and halted many sporting and entertainment events.
If that weren’t enough, many are also forced to grapple with fears about the financial toll, from lost jobs and businesses to shrinking retirement accounts.
Among notable people who have been infected are the Canadian prime minister’s wife and a Brazilian official who met with President Donald Trump recently. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are recovering from the disease in Australia, saying they are fine but remaining isolated to protect others.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are hoping to announce agreement on a coronavirus aid package.
The measure would provide sick pay, free testing and other resources in an effort to calm teetering financial markets and the mounting crisis.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday morning that negotiations were going very well. He told CNBC that “we’re very close to getting this done.”
The deal would provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis.
The House could swiftly vote on the measure Friday.
The agreement would come as Washington strains for a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The European Union pushed back against President Donald Trump’s sharp restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States, declaring the virus a crisis that was “not limited to any continent.”
The ban will bar most foreign visitors coming to the U.S. from continental Europe for 30 days starting at midnight Friday.
An industry trade group notes there were 200,000 flights last year between the United States and the 26-nation area of Europe covered by Trump’s ban, accounting for $20.6 billion in airline revenue.
Airlines are already reeling from a drop in travel caused by the new coronavirus, and the ban will put enormous pressure on carriers.
The crisis has wreaked havoc on businesses and financial markets, sending U.S. stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987.
An economist in Paris says, “We are in the deep unknown.”
New Yorkers are finding the coronavirus has left their famously bustling city with no Broadway, no basketball and no more big events.
Restaurants and subways cars are noticeably emptier.
Residents known for their brashness are laying low amid worries about an ever-worsening crisis.
The big questions revolve around what will happen next. Will schools close? Will mass transit shut down?
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he hopes to avoid such drastic measures.
From art shows to weddings, closures and cancellations due to the new coronavirus are rapidly mounting across California.
Among the major venues closing are the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Dodger Stadium, where the March 26 Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game was to take place.
Most venues hope to reopen in April. For some the return to normal will definitely be longer, however.
Southern California events planner Jimmy Koh says several of his wedding clients are rescheduling their nuptials.
More important to him is the business he’s losing as he cancels an annual conference for 5,000 Asian American lawyers.
The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it.
Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away.
The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The virus’ arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.
Some U.S. colleges are starting to cancel or postpone spring graduation ceremonies over fears about the new coronavirus.
Schools including Brigham Young University, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Berea College are among those telling students they have canceled currently scheduled commencement ceremonies.
Dozens of other schools say it’s too soon to make a decision, leaving families wondering whether to book flights and hotels and students unsure of whether to purchase caps and gowns.
Some students acknowledge the need for caution around graduation but say they still would feel robbed if they missed such an important milestone.
Canada’s Parliament has voted to shut for at least five weeks to help ensure lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of for new coronavirus.
Trudeau says his government will likely recommend that Canadians avoid travel outside the country except for essential purposes.
The prime minister, who is quarantining himself at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus, will address the nation later Friday.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau fell ill after returning from Britain. The couple have three children, but Trudeau’s wife is the only member of the family with symptoms, the prime minister’s office said.
Trudeau himself as not been tested because he is not showing symptoms, his office said.
Trudeau said “we are going to be able to get through this if everyone is going to follow the advice of our medical professionals and experts.”
Trudeau is spending the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home. He spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.
Spain’s has ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining over 60,000 people to four towns as infections for the new coronavirus increase sharply.
The rise is straining health services and putting more pressure on the government to act faster to fight the pandemic.
The country had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths. The Spanish capital, Madrid, has nearly 2,000 cases alone, many linked to nursing homes.
The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds at public events in high risk areas. But questions are rising whether the measures are enough.
Madrid’s vice president said Friday that the region is in dire need of medical supplies, despite announcing an unprecedented plan to pool intensive care units from both public and private hospitals and to use hotel rooms for medical needs.
The Premier League and the Champions League both have been suspended as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer.
Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the virus and so has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
UEFA says it is stopping next week’s games in all competitions. That includes the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the U.N. that his nation wants to conduct joint research on drugs and vaccines and offer “as much assistance as it can" to countries where the novel coronavirus is spreading.
State media reported Friday that Xi told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by phone that economic and daily life are gradually returning to normal in China thanks to “arduous endeavors" at prevention and control.
Xi was quoted as saying: “The Chinese people will definitely prevail over the COVID-19 epidemic and will also definitely realize its intended targets for economic and social development."
He was also quoted as saying that the Chinese people's “hard work has won precious time for and made important contributions to other countries' epidemic prevention and control."
China, where the virus was first discovered, recorded just eight new infections on Friday.
The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown: By staying home, trends can reverse.
Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns in Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed.
Over three weeks, residents have grown accustomed to their isolation from the world, and from each other.
And while the rest of Italy has had to adjust to rapidly changing measures, the 16,000 residents of Codogno have maintained their protective profile and slow pace.
