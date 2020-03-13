ACC suspends all athletic activities indefinitely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ACC has now suspended all athletic activities indefinitely.
That includes all competition, practices, recruiting, and participation in NCAA championships.
“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”
The move comes one day after the NCAA opted to cancel the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The order postpones spring football practice for the Tigers and could postpone Clemson’s spring game, which is set to take place on April 4.
