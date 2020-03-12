Working from home? Here’s what you can do to make the most of it

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With many large and small scale companies moving to a “work from home” agenda due to concerns of the coronavirus, many people who have never worked from home before might find themselves there for several weeks.
The Harvard Business Review has several tips to make sure that you can get work done, while working from home.
1) Have a dedicated work space
Somewhere ideally with a door and a place for all desk objects is best for productivity.
2) Make a schedule & stick to it
Don’t change too many of your daily work habits like getting dressed or making your daily cup of coffee. Bring as many good habits from the office into the home as possible.
3) Set boundaries
You don’t normally play with your dog or watch TV while you’re in an office, so try not to do it at work.
4) Quit working when it’s quitting time
It may feel tempting to keep going since you have your laptop and work materials with you, but stop when you normally do. You will then feel refreshed and motivated to start in the morning and you won’t burn yourself out.
