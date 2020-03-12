Watch: 4-year-old calls herself ugly in video, wins support of Michelle Obama, Viola Davis

View this post on Instagram

I gave her a quote to resite and now she won’t stop saying “I’m Black & Beautiful” 😍 Devil you won’t steal this baby joy ! Thank you to everyone who sent kind words to Ariyonna 💕 today she’s more confident and vibrant like any other day but just more of it ! God is def moving in this place ! Pray for your kids even if they’re not yours . Pray for em anyway !