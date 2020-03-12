Talk of the Town: There’s hope for those with kidney disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today's Talk of the Town, this is World Kidney Day.
South Carolina has consistently had the sixth-highest rate of end-stage renal disease in the country.
Dr. Steve Rosansky is a retired kidney specialist who started the kidney unit at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia in 1979. Currently, Dr. Rosansky sees kidney patients at the Free Medical Clinic on Columbia's Harden Street.
Dr. Rosansky will be speaking at the Brookland Foundation’s 20th Annual Community Health Fair on March 14. The event starts at 10 a.m. and Dr. Rosansky will speak at 10:15.
The event is held at the Brookland Baptist Health & Wellness Center in West Columbia. He’ll also be discussing his new book Learn the Facts about Kidney Disease: A Self-Help Guide to Better Kidney Health with Proven Therapies.
