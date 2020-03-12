St. Pat’s in Five Points, related events postponed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points is going to be postponed amid concerns for citizens over the spread of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said he and the Five Points Association are in agreement that the festival -- originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 -- should be postponed for the health and safety of all involved.
“Councilman Brennan and I have been in constant and productive discussions with the Five Points Merchants Association and though we all understand the importance of the St. Patrick’s Day Festival tradition to both commerce and culture to the City of Columbia—in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus that the World Health Organization today deemed a global pandemic, I am glad that we are of the collective opinion that we cannot move forward with the festival as planned and will proceed to postpone it to a later date when the public health threat has cleared," Benjamin told WIS.
Other events related to the festival have also been postponed or canceled:
- The Official Kickoff (March 13th) – postponed
- Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile – postponed (runners will get instructions to pick up packets as scheduled)
- St. Pat’s in Five Points Parade – postponed
- Budweiser Clydesdale Appearance – canceled
“While we are devastated to postpone the festival, we are hopeful that this will be a positive step towards ensuring the city of Columbia has done everything in its power to protect our friends and neighbors during this difficult time,” Five Points Association Board President, Steve Cook, said in a statement. “St. Pat’s in Five Points will be back -- bigger, stronger and greener than ever before!”
A date for the rescheduled St. Pat’s celebration has not been announced.
