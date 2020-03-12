Sen. Lindsey Graham going into self-quarantine as ‘precautionary measure’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Thursday he has gone into self-quarantine and await the results of a coronavirus test.
According to a statement from Graham’s office, the senator from South Carolina was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, along with the president of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test.
The president of Brazil’s spokesman had tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said. Graham said he had “no recollection” of direct contact with the president of Brazil.
“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test,” Graham’s office stated. "This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”
