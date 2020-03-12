S.C. Public Service Commission postpones public hearing on Palmetto Utilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state Public Service Commission has postponed the first of two public meetings until March 19 to address a proposed water and sewer rate hike for Palmetto Utilities customers.
The meeting was originally scheduled for March 12.
Back in January Palmetto Utilities held a public meeting for concerned customers in Richland County about the proposed change.
Under it rates would be going up about 28%, moving that flat rate from around $52s to just under $67. Whether you have a full family or live alone you’ll be paying the same rate.
Palmetto Utilities representatives say they were approved for a rate increase in 2017 but didn’t get the full hike they requested. They say that this increase is necessary to offset those expenses and to cover multi-million dollar improvement investments.
Customers will be able to call in and testify. This public hearing will be livestreamed and will be virtual.
The hearing will take place online at 6 p.m. The link will be provided through their Twitter account.
RELATED ARTICLES
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.