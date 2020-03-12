S.C. governor requests $45 million in surplus funds to go to DHEC for coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor is urging the General Assembly to dedicate surplus funds to the state’s COVID-19 response.
In a letter sent Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster asked lawmakers to make $45 million from the 2019-2020 Contingency Reserve Fund immediately available to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The governor said the money should come from the one-time taxpayer credit proposed in the 2020-21 budget passed by the House. That tax credit would not be available until residents file taxes in 2021.
“At this time, I believe these one-time surplus dollars should be utilized now to provide DHEC with funds, to the extent necessary, to address COVID-19 in South Carolina,” McMaster wrote.
The governor said this money is needed for DHEC to prepare for “a variety of contingencies and situations.”
McMaster said any money not used would be returned to the reserve fund.
