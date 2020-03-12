Richland County Judicial Center restricts access after possible coronavirus exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials said someone at the Richland County Judicial Center may have been exposed to coronavirus.
Jury trials at the courthouse are now postponed and many cannot go into the building now that the administration has restricted access.
It’s a temporary restriction as crews come in to the clean the building, Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said.
“Though CDC guidelines do not explicitly require these measures to be taken, because of our concern, we want to make sure that the public feels safe and secure as they enter the courthouse,” Brown said.
Only essential personnel will be allowed in to work, he added.
In an order issued by Chief Justice Donald Beatty, it’s stated “Non-jury trials and other hearings may continue to be held, but only attorneys, their clients and necessary witnesses will be allowed to appear.”
