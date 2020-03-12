MLB delays start of season; NHL and NBA suspend all games

(AP) - Major League Baseball announced Thursday it had canceled the remaining spring training and postponed its season for at least two weeks, joining other pro leagues as the coronavirus outbreak changes life in the U.S.
The NHL announced Thursday that it was suspending play effective immediately.
The hockey league joins the NBA in stropping games amid concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus.
The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs. A handful of European hockey leagues have already called off the remainder of their seasons.
They join the NBA, MLS and major college events in stopping play to help stop the spread of the respiratory virus. NASCAR also announced it will hold its races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance.
“These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events."
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA All-Star on the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus, he stated Thursday on Instagram.
Rudy Gobert became NBA’s Patient Zero for the virus after testing positive the day before.
The NBA suspended “until further notice" Wednesday soon after a last-minute cancellation of the Jazz-Thunder game. Prior to that, the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.
The Wizards and Raptors, who recently played Gobert and the Jazz, said Thursday they are self-quarantining.
All of the shutdowns could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars collectively, depending on how long they last.
Other organizations are limiting attendance or calling off games. All major conference basketball tournaments were canceled Thursday, including the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC and Big East.
Other tournaments stopped included the Atlantic 10, AAC, MAC, Big Sky, Big South, WAC, Big West, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Southland. The Ivy League had previously canceled its games as well.
In addition, the SEC said Thursday that all team sports activities would be put on hold until March 30. It exempted teams that may compete in the NCAA competition, which would include the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
Soccer league MLS said its season is on hold until further notice. In Europe, Manchester City’s Champions League match against Real Madrid also was postponed because of coronavirus.
International soccer star Christiano Ronaldo said he is under self-quarantine after one of his Juventus teammates tested positive.
The ATP has suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. No ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour events will take place through the week of April 20.
The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to be held in Paris beginning May 24.
In golf, The Players Championship is keeping fans out for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.
A person involved in the discussions over how to handle the new coronavirus tells the AP that only key personnel will be allowed at the course.
The tour is expected to announce an update later Thursday. The source says the policy will be in place at PGA Tour events for the next several weeks starting with the Valspar Championship next week in the Tampa Bay area.
The only other times the tour has kept fans from the course were for safety issues related to weather.
Baseball’s Mariners say they will move their games out of Seattle for all of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
