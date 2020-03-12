Mail scam targeting Lexington County residents threatens wage garnishment, property seizure

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Register of Deed’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are warning residents about a mail scam that has been targeting residents who have federal liens against their property.
The scam tells its recipients that they must pay overdue debts on their property to the Federal Tax Authority or face punishments such as garnishment of the recipient’s bank account and wages. According Lexington County Register of Deeds Tina Guerry, the scam also threatens property seizure.
“It is made to look like the letter came from the Lexington County Public Judgement Records division, which does not exist,” Guerry said. “In real-world cases, the IRS will utilize in-person notification for property seizure and does not mail out property seizure notices to any U.S. citizen.”
Officials say that the IRS does not demand that people use a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer, and does not ask for card information over the phone.
Additionally, the IRS does not demand immediate tax payment and does not threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law enforcement agencies to arrest people for not paying.
If you receive a notification that demands payment for unpaid debts or threatens property seizure, you should contact the Lexington County Register of Deed’s Office Customer Service line at (803) 785-8168.
Residents can also report a scam directly to the IRS by clicking here.
Below is an example of the scam letter that some residents may receive in the mail.
