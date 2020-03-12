Kershaw Co. man charged in connection to injured 10-month-old baby

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old man faces charges related to serious injuries of a baby in Kershaw County.
Deputies say Jacob Ray Wescott had something to do with injuries the child suffered, but didn’t explain further.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said this baby is the one they posted about Monday, saying deputies escorted an ambulance to the hospital. They said a “10-month-old baby with a serious medical condition” was on board.
Wescott was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. At this time he’s being held without bond.
It’s not clear if he’s related to the baby in any way.
