Kershaw Co. man charged in connection to homicide of 10-month-old baby
Jacob Ray Wescott has now been charged with homicide by child abuse. (Source: KCSO)
By Laurel Mallory | March 12, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 10:45 AM

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded charges against a 23-year-old man in connection to the homicide of a 10-month-old baby.

Deputies called the child’s death “recent.”

KCSO first posted about the baby Monday, saying deputies escorted an ambulance to the hospital. They said a “10-month-old baby with a serious medical condition” was on board.

Deputies say Wescott had something to do with injuries the child suffered but didn’t explain further.

Wescott was originally arrested March 11 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child -- but that was upgraded March 13. At this time he’s being held without bond.

It’s not clear if he’s related to the baby in any way.

