High school leagues postpone spring sports in S.C. amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following the cancellations of the NCAA and conference tournaments across the country, high school sports in South Carolina are also being suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday that programs would suspend play for spring sports temporarily.
“After a lengthy discussion, the committee decided to postpone any decision until a Superintendent’s conference call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020,” the league said in a release distributed on Thursday.
The league noted that the SCHSL Executive Committee would hold a conference call following the Superintendent’s call to make any changes to the spring sports season.
Likewise, the South Carolina Independent Schools Association is also suspending play for their spring sports as well. The league also issued a statement on Thursday afternoon stating spring sports will be suspended until April 3.
“The South Carolina Independent School Association places the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, parents, supports, and officials first and foremost,” the release said.
SCISA Director of Athletics Mike Fanning said an update will be provided once more information is available.
