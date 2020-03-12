Gamecocks’ Staley issues statement following cancellation of NCAA Tournaments

“As competitors, we are certainly disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to contend for a second National Championship. That said, it will not diminish the way we look at our season, how we value our body of work over the last few four months. We have measured ourselves against the best in the country over that time, and will embrace and relish that accomplishment. For our seniors and the others throughout the country, who will not have the chance to finish their careers the way they expected to - that’s a tougher, more emotional thing to process. Again, we have to lean on that this is the right thing for everyone’s health and safety.”