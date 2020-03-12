99 flu-related deaths reported in S.C. so far during flu season

By Laurel Mallory | March 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:17 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people have lost their lives in South Carolina this flu season, officials said.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued its weekly report, which included six additional flu-related deaths in the state.

In all, 99 people have died this flu season. DHEC said the mortality rate for the illness in the state is 2 people per 100,000.

The majority of people who have died were 65 years old and older.

Flu activity is still considered widespread in South Carolina, for the 17th week in a row.

To read the full flu report from DHEC, click or tap here.

