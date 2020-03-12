First Alert Forecast: Our Warm Days Coming To An End...Changes Coming

Warm Days Giving Way To Changes By The Weekend

Enjoy a couple more days of warm Temperatures before we start to see cooler conditions by the weekend. A stationary front will hand over the Midlands and that, along with the warm afternoon sun will fire off some late day showers today and Friday.

A faster, stronger cold front moves in late Friday, that will bring the cool down with Highs int eh 60s and 50s with a better chance of rain Sunday into early next week.

Weather Highlights:

- Very warm with above normal temperatures today and Friday with Highs Near 80

- Much cooler by the weekend with a better chance of showers

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. 20% chance of late day showers. Highs upper 70s

Tonight: Cloud. Lows Near 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, very warm with a 30% chance of showers. High Near 80

