Downtown Columbia businesses seeing decline in customers due to coronavirus

Bridgers sent an email to her staff members last night telling them not to come into work if they aren’t feeling well, but she says she’s also struggling because if business continues at this slow rate, she could lose thousands of dollars and may not be able to afford to pay her employees. "We’re also thinking about how we can't just close down. If we close, there’s not a major corporation that is going to pay our bills. No one is going to just cover us, so we still have to pay rent, we still have to pay food costs, we still have to pay electricity, and we have vendors to pay, no matter if anyone comes in or not," Bridgers explained.