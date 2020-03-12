CPD: Search underway for 2 men following shooting incident near Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting incident that took place at a convenience store on Thursday.
Officials arrived at 7467 Garners Ferry Road after being contacted about a fight between two men at the store. Investigators were told there was gunfire in the area. However, there have not been any injuries reported.
A CPD K-9 team did find a pistol in the area, but investigators are checking surveillance footage from the area as they continue to sort out what happened.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is also helping CPD search the area for the two men.
