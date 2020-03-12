City orders Soda City Market to cancel for remainder of March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City officials told Soda City Market organizers they must cancel the event for the rest of March.
The weekly market, held every Saturday -- rain or shine -- on downtown Columbia’s Main Street, is a community mainstay.
Soda City always draws a crowd and is a hub of activity for residents and visitors alike. It’s more than a farmers’ market -- and includes booths with local produce, food trucks, small business vendors and even floral trucks.
Organizers tweeted about the cancellation Thursday.
“The safety of our community & the livelihood of our vendors have all been heavily considered and remain at the forefront of our work,” another tweet said.
Organizers said as new information comes out, they’ll work to share updates on when Soda City Market will be back.
