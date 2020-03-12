Camden senior care facility prohibits visitors over coronavirus concerns

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Karesh Long Term Care Center in Camden, has decided they will not be allowing any visitors inside their facility, for the time being.
Senior care facilities are taking extra steps to protect their residents, who officials say are considered extremely vulnerable to the illness. The decision comes after several cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Camden
This week, signs were posted on all doors going into the center that say “no visitors at this time.”
The Karesh administration says they put a lot of thought into this decision, contacting the families of residents in their facility and letting them know about the change. They say for the most part everyone was on board with the decision.
And just because no visitors can enter the Karesh Center doesn't mean that their residents have been completely cut off from their families.
Scott Neal, Administrator of the care center, says they are doing everything they can to keep residents connected to their families, and despite the inconvenience, he believes this is what’s best for everyone involved.
"We ask that everybody is patient with us, we are going to take great care of their loved ones," said Scott Neal, the administrator of Karesh Long Term Care. "We will hold telephone calls, Facebook time. Whatever we can do, but we just ask that everyone is understanding."
Officials at the facility added they have had no cases of the coronavirus inside of their building so far, and they hope that by stopping visitation, they will keep it that way.
"We’ve had flu epidemics in the community and we have done the same thing for visitation. So like with any widespread illness, you want to limit their exposure," added Neal.
Other senior living facilities in the surrounding areas, say they aren’t stopping visitation but have cancelled a number of events, where large groups of family members are invited to the building.
Officials with the Karesh Long Term Care Center say they are unsure when visitors will be allowed back in the building. Adding they will continue to monitor the situation day to day.
