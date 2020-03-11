Woman wanted for shoplifting from sports equipment store

A woman is wanted for stealing shoes from a store located on Fashion Drive on Feb. 24, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 11, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 1:34 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a woman wanted for shoplifting.

Officials said the woman walked into Academy Sports located at 730 Fashion Drive on Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. After walking around the store, the woman hid a pair of Nike shoes in her purse and tried to leave the store without paying for the shoes. When a store employee tried to stop the woman, she hit the employee in the throat and threatened to shoot him with a gun she said she had in her purse.

Officials said the woman left the store ina grey sedan with the SC license tag PVH 948.

Officials said a woman wanted for shoplifting from a store on Fashion Drive left in a grey sedan with SC tag PVH 948. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

If you can identify this woman, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

