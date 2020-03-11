Woman wanted for shoplifting from sports equipment store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a woman wanted for shoplifting.
Officials said the woman walked into Academy Sports located at 730 Fashion Drive on Feb. 24 around 4:20 p.m. After walking around the store, the woman hid a pair of Nike shoes in her purse and tried to leave the store without paying for the shoes. When a store employee tried to stop the woman, she hit the employee in the throat and threatened to shoot him with a gun she said she had in her purse.
Officials said the woman left the store ina grey sedan with the SC license tag PVH 948.
If you can identify this woman, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
