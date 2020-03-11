UofSC FAMdemonium event canceled amidst coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has canceled Monday’s women’s basketball fan event, FAMdemonium in an attempt to keep student-athletes and fans safe from the potential spread of Coronavirus.
While other South Carolina Athletics competitions will go on as scheduled, FAMdemonium is being canceled based on the format, which encourages fans to meet and interact with the team.
Fans who purchased tickets to the event will receive an email from the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office with information regarding their refund.
UofSC officials say the team and coaching staff will still get together to watch the NCAA Selection Show on Monday and they’re also working on plans to share those moments with fans on social media.
At this time, Colonial Life Arena and the University of South Carolina are moving forward with hosting the NCAA Div. I Women’s Basketball Tournament games as scheduled.
University administrators will be in constant communication with the NCAA, which makes decisions on its events based on the best, most current public health guidance available.
The NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, the CDC or local health officials have not advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, the University and NCAA will collaborate and make decisions accordingly.
