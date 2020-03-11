UofSC extends spring break, then using online classes to prevent coronavirus spread

School leaders are encouraging students to not return to campus until after April 3. (Source: WIS File Photo)
By Laurel Mallory | March 10, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 12:16 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina extended its spring break another week to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, school leaders said.

Classes and all campus events from March 16 to 22 are canceled.

When students return from spring break March 23, all classes will be held online until Friday, April 3.

During this time, the university will be open and students who live on campus can stay in their residence halls and get meals on campus, school leaders said.

However, they are encouraging students to not return to campus between March 16 and April 3.

“Please use your best judgement when making this decision, taking into account any preexisting health conditions and alternative housing options," UofSC President Bob Caslen said in a letter to students.

Caslen said sporting events are expected to continue, but fans will be alerted if that changes.

