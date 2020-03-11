University of South Carolina athletics department details plan for events amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As concerns regarding the coronavirus continue to rise, the University of South Carolina athletics department has issued plans for future athletic events.
Teams currently competing in season will continue to play as scheduled, according to university officials. However, fans are being urged to continue taking precautions to remain healthy.
That includes the following:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty. All Carolina athletics venues will have hand sanitizer stations.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with any disposable wipes.
- Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.
- If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.
- Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control people over the age of 60 with preexisting medical conditions should avoid attending events with large crowds because they are at greater risk of complications related to COVID-19.
Officials also announced pre-game and post-game handshakes between Gamecock teams, fans, and opposing teams will be stopped until coronavirus warnings end.
On Wednesday, university officials provided the following statement regarding athletic events. In part, it reads:
“The safety and well-being of University of South Carolina student-athletes, fans, coaches and staff are at the forefront of establishing any policy for Gamecock athletics events. The situation with the Coronavirus is fluid with details and information changing daily.”
University officials also addressed safety precautions regarding the upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
