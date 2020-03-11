Timeline: COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we continue our COVID-19 coverage, it's a lot to keep up with. That's why we want to do a little timeline for you to fully understand where we started, and where we are today.
Back on January 7--a new strain of coronavirus, what we now know as COVID-19, was first identified. Four days later, China reported its first known death related to the virus.
By January 21, the United States had it's first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Washington.
On January 30, the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency with more than 9,000 cases reported around the world.
The next day, the Trump administration banned entry for foreign nationals traveling into the United States who had visited China within the last two weeks. At the time, China had reported more than 250 deaths.
Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, we would see cases of the virus spreading further globally.
On March 6, DHEC announced that South Carolina had two positive cases. One in Kershaw County and one in Charleston County.
Two days later, DHEC announced four additional positive cases. Three of those were in Camden, and one was in Spartanburg.
By March 9th, that number was up to seven with one more person in Camden. Today, there are two more cases in Camden.
As of right now, only two cases have been confirmed positive by the CDC.
The other seven have returned positive following testing by state health officials, and they are now waiting on confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.
That testing usually takes about 24 to 48 hours.
