S.C. hospitals roll out free coronavirus virtual screening as coronavirus cases rise in state

“What we kind of want people to do in this situation is not go to the doctor, not show up at the emergency department, if you think you have this virus. We want people to do the online screening tool first and those people who have significant risk will be told to stay home, self-quarantine, and they will be contacted once widespread testing is available,” Dr. Ed O’Bryan, the director of Virtual Urgent Care Telemedicine at MUSC said. “Now, if you have severe systems, chest pain, shortness of breath, things that you would normally go to the emergency room for, we still want you to do that. We would just want you to call the emergency department or alert the medical staff in advance, that you have been exposed to COVID-19 or coronavirus so they can take appropriate measures to protect themselves and other patients.”