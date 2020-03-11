S.C. hospitals roll out free coronavirus virtual screening as coronavirus cases rise in state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As fears of the spread of the coronavirus rise, hospitals are rolling out new ways to screen for high-risk patients.
If you’re feeling sick or are worried you might have the coronavirus, both Prisma Health and The Medical University of South Carolina now have a free service that you can take. It’s a free online screening service you can take on your phone or computer. MUSC officials said it’s a way to reduce the risk of someone walking into a waiting room, potentially infecting others, and identify is a patient is a high-risk patient who needs to take a test.
“What we kind of want people to do in this situation is not go to the doctor, not show up at the emergency department, if you think you have this virus. We want people to do the online screening tool first and those people who have significant risk will be told to stay home, self-quarantine, and they will be contacted once widespread testing is available,” Dr. Ed O’Bryan, the director of Virtual Urgent Care Telemedicine at MUSC said. “Now, if you have severe systems, chest pain, shortness of breath, things that you would normally go to the emergency room for, we still want you to do that. We would just want you to call the emergency department or alert the medical staff in advance, that you have been exposed to COVID-19 or coronavirus so they can take appropriate measures to protect themselves and other patients.”
Dr. O’Bryan helped designed MUSC’s virtual screening test. It asks questions about your symptoms like do you have nasal congestion, a cough, sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing. Governor Henry McMaster said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that thousands have taken the free screening since it rolled out less than a week ago.
“The coronavirus can be extremely mild. It can be totally asymptomatic. It can cause a runny nose or it can cause fever, cough, shortness of breath that you need to go to the hospital for,” Dr. O’Bryan said.
But it also asks two critical questions that determine if you are at high risk of having the coronavirus. One, have you had close contact with someone with the coronavirus? Dr. O’Bryan said that means have you come within six feet of that person? Second, it asks if you have traveled internationally.
Prisma Health officials said its free screening also asks both of those questions, as well as questions about the symptoms. Prisma Health also offers a virtual video appointment with a medical provider to go over any symptoms a patient might be having.
“I think that’s one of the major advantages of the online interview process for the virtual visit is that it follows COVID-19 CDC guidelines on those risk factors such as certain travel and exposure to the patients so it allows you to screen a patient and, sometimes most likely, they don’t have COVID-19. They might have a common cold or the flu, but using screening guidelines based on what CDC has outlined is what we are using to ascertain if a person has high risk versus just the common cold,” Dr. Nick Patel, the chief digital executive at Prisma Health, said.
If you answer yes to either of those questions and have symptoms, MUSC and Prisma officials said you will be contacted by the hospital to possibly get tested for the coronavirus. Dr. Patel said that Prisma Health also has a coronavirus hotline that potential high-risk patients can call. However, if you answer no, then you aren’t considered a high-risk patient so you most likely won’t be tested.
“If you screen negative based on symptoms or no travel, currently there’s no easy point of testing, the federal government has testing methods that are really limited to those who are at risk and have symptoms so that’s how we are dealing with it in the nation,” Dr. Patel said.
Dr. Patel said testing for the coronavirus isn’t like testing for the flu.
“The other challenge is we don’t have an easy point of care testing method. If you have the flu we can easily swab your nasal area and test you if you have it or not, if you are negative or positive we know what treatment to give. With this one there is a time between being screened, to being tested, to that result coming back.”
But Dr. Patel said the COVID-19 test involves blood work and nasal and mouth swabs.
Dr. O’Bryan said they are waiting for more kits and faster results in order to test more people who are not considered high risk. He added that more widespread testing should be available in the next few weeks.
At this point, if someone is deemed high risk and needs to be tested after going through the online screening process, both MUSC and Prisma Health officials said they are contacted by the hospital to develop a safe plan for coming in for testing.
Dr. O’Bryan said once widespread testing is available, he thinks MUSC will open off-site testing centers and start by testing those most at risk, including healthcare workers, those that are sick, and the elderly.
Both the Prisma Health and the MUSC screenings are free using code COVID19. You can find the screenings by visiting the Prisma Health website or the MUSC website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.