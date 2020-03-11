St. Patrick’s Day festival, parade canceled; no word on rescheduled date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 196th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade have been canceled. At this time, there is no date set to reschedule the parade.
The festival was scheduled to start on Friday, March 13.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and city leaders held a news conference to provide updates to the community:
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee did not attend the news conference at 6 p.m. Mayor Johnson said the committee walked out of the update meeting on Wednesday.
Mayor Johnson said he knows there is a lot of emotion regarding this decision.
The Tybee Island and Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day parades are proceeding as scheduled this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.