Register for 5th Annual River Challenge to help veterans with PTSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The River Challenge is an event that aims to help veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD.
The seven-day event is a kayaking and camping trip that spans 175 miles -- starting in Columbia and ending in Charleston.
It’s organized by Project Josiah, which is raising money to help “provide training and resources that assist in the support to Veterans and First Responders dealing with Mental Health and Trauma related issues.”
