RCSD searching for missing 57-year-old man
Demetrius Johnson (Source: Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 11, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 4:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing man.

Demetrius Johnson, 57, was reported missing on March 8 but has not been seen since early February. He has a medical condition and is in need of medication.

Officials say Johnson was last seen driving a white, four-door 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a South Carolina license plate QGG482.

Last seen driving vehicle similar to one pictured here. (Source: Nations, Molly)

Johnson is described as a 5′11 black man that weighs 235 pounds.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

