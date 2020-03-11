RCSD searching for missing 57-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing man.
Demetrius Johnson, 57, was reported missing on March 8 but has not been seen since early February. He has a medical condition and is in need of medication.
Officials say Johnson was last seen driving a white, four-door 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a South Carolina license plate QGG482.
Johnson is described as a 5′11 black man that weighs 235 pounds.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
