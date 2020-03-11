RCSD: Attempted abduction made up by teen to avoid getting in trouble with parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The attempted abduction that was reported at the Village at Lakeshore neighborhood in Columbia did not happen, according to investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials were looking into the attempted abduction of a teenage girl which took place outside of her home around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 on Heron Glen Drive. The girl initially told investigators that a man grabbed her shirt and tried to put her in a white panel van. The girl told officials that the family dog bit the suspect after he grabbed the girl.
According to authorities, the mother saw the man run back to the van after the attempted abduction.
However, authorities later determined there was no van and no abductor. The teenager made up the story to avoid getting in trouble with her parents. Officials learned the girl was meeting an acquaintance outside of her home that night and made up the story when confronted about the details.
RCSD is now determining if legal action can be taken to address the resources used throughout the investigation.
At this point, a monetary figure has not been determined.
