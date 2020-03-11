Officials in Lexington Co. warn of mail scam targeting residents with federal liens

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Register of Deed’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are warning residents about a mail scam that targets residents with federal liens against their property.
According to officials, the scam tells residents they have to pay overdue debts on their property to the Federal Tax Authority or have their wages or bank account garnished. The letter also threatens property seizure, according to Tina Guerry, the Lexington County Register of Deeds.
“It is made to look like the letter came from the Lexington County Public Judgement Records division, which does not exist,” Guerry said. “In real-world cases, the IRS will utilize in-person notification for property seizure and does not mail out property seizure notices to any U.S. citizen.”
Officials are reminding residents that the IRS doesn’t ask people to use a certain payment method like prepaid debit cards, gifts cards, or wire transfers. The IRS also does not ask for card information over the phone, demand immediate tax payment, or threaten to bring in the police, immigration officers, or other law enforcement agencies.
If you have received this letter or any notification similar to this, please call the Lexington County Register of Deed’s Office Customer Service line at 803-785-8168.
You can also report a scam directly by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.