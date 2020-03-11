Gamecocks ride bullpen, bats past in-state Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After facing an early 1-0 deficit, South Carolina relied on five relief pitchers to keep The Citadel at bay while getting four extra base hits from its offense to win 10-1 on Tuesday night at Founders Park.
Junior right-hander Parker Coyne got the start and did not get into the second inning. After allowing a leadoff triple and an RBI single to left, he loaded up the bases and got out of the jam, all outs via the strikeout. His line in the second start of his season was 1.0 IP with 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB and 3 K.
From that point on the Gamecocks bullpen didn’t allow a hit over six innings until Josiah Sightler gave up an opposite field single in the seventh. The combination of Julian Bosnic, John Gilreath, Cam Tringali, Daniel Lloyd, Sightler and Brett Kerry went 8 IP with 1 H, 5 BB and 9 K.
“We new we wanted to get a lot of guys on the mound and get them in and get them out so everyone would be available on the weekend,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “When you have so many good guys you can go to and matchup up throughout the game, what I was most encouraged with is (The Citadel) is a tough matchup. The have five lefties in their lineup. That’s something we had struggled with. We used three lefties tonight and they all did pretty well. That’s a nice development for us, something we need as a program. I’m really pleased with how we were able to mix and match and those guys will all be available for the weekend too.”
At the plate the Gamecocks continued their power from the weekend sweep over Cornell. After hitting three home runs on Sunday, the Gamecocks left the Founders Park dimensions three more times.
Junior left fielder Andrew Eyster hit his fourth homer of the season to left in the bottom of the second to tie the score at one. Sophomore right fielder Brady Allen displayed his power later in the game, but in the third inning had a clutch two-out, two-RBI single.
Two innings later Carolina doubled its lead by getting an RBI double from second baseman Jeff Heinrich. Freshman third baseman Brennan Milone followed up that extra base hit with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to dead center. Milone played in his fifth game back from a hip flexor injury.
“I made sure I was on time for the fastball and really kept my (bat) down on it and got a good swing off,” Milone said of his home run. “(The injury) was really frustrating. I had never really been injured for that long before. It was really new to me. I just made sure I could help my teammates out as much as I could.”
Three innings later, with a 7-1 lead in the eighth, Allen hit a solo homer to left-centerfield, his third of the season and his second game in a row with a round-tripper. The Gamecocks added on two more runs in the inning.
Leadoff hitter Noah Myers went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the win on Sunday. Two days later he went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two off an RBI single with the bases loaded in the eighth. He also drew a walk to reach base all five plate appearances.
“Obviously it was a good night for us,” Myers said. “My role is to just get on base and set the table for the rest of the guys. I did my job tonight and it really worked out well for us.”
South Carolina opens up league play on Friday night against Tennessee, a 7 p.m. first pitch on SEC Network+.
