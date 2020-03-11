Gamecocks ride bullpen, bats past in-state Bulldogs

“We new we wanted to get a lot of guys on the mound and get them in and get them out so everyone would be available on the weekend,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “When you have so many good guys you can go to and matchup up throughout the game, what I was most encouraged with is (The Citadel) is a tough matchup. The have five lefties in their lineup. That’s something we had struggled with. We used three lefties tonight and they all did pretty well. That’s a nice development for us, something we need as a program. I’m really pleased with how we were able to mix and match and those guys will all be available for the weekend too.”