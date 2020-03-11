Gamecocks’ Kotsar questionable for SEC Tournament second-round game following injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will enter the SEC men’s basketball tournament with a major injury concern.
Team officials said senior forward Maik Kotsar suffered a shoulder injury during practice on Tuesday and is questionable for Thursday’s game. The team will face either Vanderbilt or Arkansas.
Kotsar, who was named to the All-SEC second team this week, is the Gamecocks’ third-leading scorer averaging 11.2 points. Kotsar scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games. He also leads the team in rebounds averaging 6.3 per contest.
The Gamecocks are looking to capture an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament by winning the SEC Tournament. To do that, they’ll have to win four games in four days.
South Carolina will play following the game between Missouri and Texas A&M. That game can be seen on the SEC Network.
