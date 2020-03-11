Fla St. meets Clemson in ACC quarters

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents a North Carolina homecoming for Tigers sophomore John Newman III, who has averaged 9.5 points on the season. Aamir Simms, who's recorded 12.6 points and seven rebounds per game, and Tevin Mack, who's averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, have helped Newman with leadership duties this year. On the other bench, Trent Forrest has averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists while Devin Vassell has put up 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 40 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 70.5 percent of his free throws this season.