First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps, more rain on the way to the Midlands

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled this weekend. We’re not expecting quite as much rain for much of the day Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will go back up to 50% by Sunday. We have not posted an Alert Day just yet, but stay tuned. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday.