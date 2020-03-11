First Alert Forecast: Warmer temps, more rain on the way to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more warm temperatures and an opportunity for more showers.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
· We’re expecting more warm temperatures Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
· More unsettled weather is possible with a front stalled to our north. The front will push into the area Friday into the weekend.
· Rain chances are around 30% Thursday and Friday. No day will be a washout, but an isolated storm could develop.
· Not as much rain is expected Saturday, but rain chances will grow to 50% by Sunday, with showers lingering into Monday.
· Cooler weather moves in for your weekend and early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. An isolated storm could develop as well. We’ll keep you posted. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
On Thursday, with high pressure offshore and a stationary front to our north, our weather will remain unsettled and warm. In fact, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. An isolated thunderstorm could also develop. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
The front will move toward our area as a cold front by Friday, keeping rain chances around 30%. Again, we can't rule out a thunderstorm. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Our weather will remain a bit unsettled this weekend. We’re not expecting quite as much rain for much of the day Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will go back up to 50% by Sunday. We have not posted an Alert Day just yet, but stay tuned. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday.
More showers are possible Monday with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Isolated Storm. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. More Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
