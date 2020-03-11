First Alert Forecast: It’s A Spring Preview The Next Few Days

Taste of Spring The Next Few Days
Sun and clouds will battle it out over the next few days with the winner more than likely will be clouds. Temperatures for the rest of the workweek will be well above normal as we’ll push Near 80 Friday. Still, with a weak cold front stalled lover the state, expect a few isolated showers the next few days as well.
Much cooler air will move in by the weekend as so will a better chance of showers. Highs in the 60s…with a 40%=50% chance of showers.
Weather Highlights:
- Very warm the next few days with Highs int eh 70s. A few isolated showers
- Much cooler by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs upper 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High Near 80
