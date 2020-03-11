First Alert Forecast: It’s A Spring Preview The Next Few Days

By Tim Miller | March 11, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 5:26 AM

Taste of Spring The Next Few Days

Tim Miller's Wednesday March 11 morning forecast

Sun and clouds will battle it out over the next few days with the winner more than likely will be clouds. Temperatures for the rest of the workweek will be well above normal as we’ll push Near 80 Friday. Still, with a weak cold front stalled lover the state, expect a few isolated showers the next few days as well.

Much cooler air will move in by the weekend as so will a better chance of showers. Highs in the 60s…with a 40%=50% chance of showers.

Weather Highlights:

- Very warm the next few days with Highs int eh 70s. A few isolated showers

- Much cooler by the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs middle 70s

Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High Near 80

