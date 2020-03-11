Deputies: Man arrested for carrying meth, woman charged for stealing vehicle

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 64-year-old Sumter man has been arrested after authorities determined he was carrying meth and stole a vehicle.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Raymond Spann was arrested following a traffic stop on March 9 on Gibbs Dairy Road. Investigators determined the vehicle he was traveling in -- a 2007 Ford Econoline -- was stolen out of Berkeley County.
Authorities also found about .18 grams of suspect methamphetamine and about .03 grams of fentanyl in his possession.
The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Brittany Summey, was also arrested and charged for possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Spann was charged with a second offense for possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, a first offense possession of other controlled substance, and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
