Coronavirus test negative for person monitored at Clemson University, school official says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson University officials said they were notified Wednesday morning that the test results for the individual being monitored were found to be negative for COVID-19.
Joe Galbraith, associate VP for strategic communications, said the following can be confirmed as of Wednesday morning:
- No confirmed cases in Clemson
- Zero cases in Clemson being monitored
- No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state
- No changes to academic calendar, including spring break
“While students have been informed to prepare for the possibility of class instruction moving online at some point in the semester, there have been no decisions made at this time,” Galbraith said. “Additionally, there are no plans to close campus, even if instruction is moved online.”
