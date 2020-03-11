Columbia Housing announces precautionary steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Housing is taking precautionary steps to help prevent the spread of any respiratory viruses, including the flu and coronavirus.
The organization will be taking actions that are in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Hand sanitizer stations will be placed in the following locations:
- Headquarter & all Lobby Areas throughout our portfolio
- Reception Areas
- Administrative Offices
- Conference Rooms
- High-rise Buildings (Arrington Manor, Marion Street, Oak Reid, Rosewood)
- Tillis Center
- Any other areas deemed appropriate
- Disinfecting wipes will be distributed to Conference Rooms, Administrative Offices, Reception Areas; and any other areas deemed appropriate.
- Columbia Housing's janitorial services contractor is disinfecting common areas and surfaces throughout Columbia Housing's headquarters at 1917 Harden Street, including elevator buttons, door handles, and faucets, and is communicating with the CDC for any guidance on additional recommendations for cleaning procedures.
- Disposable gloves and pocket-size hand sanitizer dispensers will be ordered and distributed to inspectors, maintenance technicians, and Columbia Housing's staff who perform home visits in the course of their job responsibilities.
- Employees who are ill are encouraged to stay home.
- Employees and residents are encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Columbia Housing is not ordering or providing facemasks at this time because the CDC specifically does not recommend that people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.
As this situation continues to evolve, Columbia Housing’s Senior Leadership Team says it will be meeting on an ongoing basis and evaluating options to maintain resident and employee safety.
The CDC’s guidance for businesses and employers is an important part of these discussions.
Columbia Housing will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.
