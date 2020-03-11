Another Greenville County school affected by coronavirus, district official says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -Greenville County Schools confirmed Tuesday night that another school is affected by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Director of Media Relations Tim Waller said the district was notified earlier that a Hillcrest Middle School parent was identified as a presumptive coronavirus case.
The student who lives with this parent will self-quarantine until the parent’s test come back negative or the student has been quarantined for the period of time recommended by health professionals, Waller said.
The school notified teachers and parents about the situation, Waller said.
The school will undergo environmental cleaning overnight.
The word comes just hours after the district announced that students from six other schools were being self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution, bringing the total schools affected by coronavirus to seven.
Here is what Waller released in those cases:
"Mauldin Middle -- a student whose sister was studying abroad in Italy. The family quarantined their daughter when she got home last week as a precautionary measure. When she received the phone alert from the district Monday afternoon, she reached out to the school to see if she needed to keep her son home, as well. The daughter has not shown any signs of illness. She is quarantined through March 18.
"Blue Ridge Middle -- student is self-quarantining due to contact with a houseguest who was in the presence of an individual who has since developed coronavirus. As a result, student will remain home until the quarantine period is complete. If the houseguest does not develop symptoms by the end of the quarantine period, the student will be allowed to return to school.
"Tigerville Elementary – (same as Blue Ridge Middle, because self-quarantined student is sibling of middle school student).
"On Monday, Waller confirmed that two students are being self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution after their father, who works for an Upstate company, cleaned the computer of a coworker who has been diagnosed with COVID-19."
As of Tuesday students at the following schools have self-quarantined:
- Mauldin Elementary
- Chandler Creek Elementary
- Rudolph Gordon
- Mauldin Middle
- Blue Ridge Middle
- Tigerville Elementary
In all the cases there are two to three degrees of separation between the student and the presumptive patient, Waller said.
Waller said none of the students are sick.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.