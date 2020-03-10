Warm Temperatures and A Shower or Two Next Few Days

Warm and Sometimes Wet The Next Few Days
The next several days will be about the same as we’ll see Highs int eh 70s and a daily chance of scattered showers. A cold front will move into the state and stall over us Wednesday and move back North as a warm front by Friday.
It will be an unsettled forecast for sure and one we’ll tweak as we move through the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds the next few days with a daily chance of scattered showers
- Warm days with Highs in the 70s…Mild Nights…Lows in the 50s
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers from time to time. Highs Near 70. Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows middle 50s
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers. Highs middle 70s Rain chance 20%
