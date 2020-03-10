Warm Temperatures and A Shower or Two Next Few Days

By Tim Miller | March 10, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated March 10 at 5:45 AM

Warm and Sometimes Wet The Next Few Days

The next several days will be about the same as we’ll see Highs int eh 70s and a daily chance of scattered showers. A cold front will move into the state and stall over us Wednesday and move back North as a warm front by Friday.

It will be an unsettled forecast for sure and one we’ll tweak as we move through the week.

Weather Highlights:

- Mix of Sun and Clouds the next few days with a daily chance of scattered showers

- Warm days with Highs in the 70s…Mild Nights…Lows in the 50s

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers from time to time. Highs Near 70. Rain chance 30%

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows middle 50s

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers. Highs middle 70s Rain chance 20%

