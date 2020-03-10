Teen accused of threatening Newberry Schools on internet faces charges

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies took a Newberry High School student into custody because of a threat they say the teen spread on the internet.
Law enforcement said the 15-year-old threatened Newberry Schools on social media, where it was shared numerous times.
School officials and deputies said they believe the student wanted to create chaos, rather than actually harm anyone.
However, they took the teen into custody at the high school and transported the student to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have not announced the specific charges against the student.
Schools were temporarily put on “ALERT mode” because of the threat, but school operations were not stopped. The ALERT mode was lifted after the student was taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.